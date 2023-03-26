In pics: Havoc created by Mississippi tornado and storm

12 Photos . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:07 AM IST

A town in the central part of the state was destroyed by a powerful storm

1/12Violent tornado with horizontal vortex right before entering Rolling Fork

2/12As per latest 23 people have died

3/12Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork

4/12Damaged cars piled upon each other after tornado caused havoc

5/12Damage to a neighborhood in Round Rock, Texas, after tornadoes ripped through in

6/12Destruction pictures surface over internet after the havoc

7/12A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork

8/12A pair of residents walk through the remains of their tornado demolished mobile home park

9/12A sheriff's deputy gives the all clear signal after climbing onto a piled up vehicle to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork

10/12A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park

11/12Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork