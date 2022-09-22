In pics: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, waterlogged roads, traffic jams 7 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM IST Livemint Moderate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Thurs... moreModerate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Thursday which led to waterlogging affecting traffic in many places. 1/7National capital will continue to witness rainfall in the coming days. 2/7Waterlogging at Panchsheel Marg (HT) 3/7Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch near Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj) 4/7The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. ((HT Photo/Raj K Raj)) 5/7Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj) 6/7The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region. (PTI) 7/7The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)