OPEN APP

In pics: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, waterlogged roads, traffic jams

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM IST Livemint

Moderate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Thurs... more

National capital will continue to witness rainfall in the coming days.
1/7National capital will continue to witness rainfall in the coming days.
Waterlogging at Panchsheel Marg (HT)
2/7Waterlogging at Panchsheel Marg (HT)
Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch near Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
3/7Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch near Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. ((HT Photo/Raj K Raj))
4/7The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. ((HT Photo/Raj K Raj))
Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
5/7Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region. (PTI)
6/7The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region. (PTI)
The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
7/7The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout