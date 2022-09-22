In pics: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, waterlogged roads, traffic jams

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Moderate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Thursday which led to waterlogging affecting traffic in many places.

1/7National capital will continue to witness rainfall in the coming days.

2/7Waterlogging at Panchsheel Marg

3/7Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch near Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.

4/7The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

5/7Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.

6/7The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.