In pics: Heavy rainfall in Delhi, waterlogged roads, traffic jams 7 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM IST Livemint Moderate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Thursday which led to waterlogging affecting traffic in many places. 1/7National capital will continue to witness rainfall in the coming days. < 2/7Waterlogging at Panchsheel Marg < 3/7Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch near Civic Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. < 4/7The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. < 5/7Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in. < 6/7The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region. < 7/7The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said. <