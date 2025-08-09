In Pics | Heavy rains, waterlogging paralyse Delhi; AAP blames BJP

10 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2025, 10:27 PM IST

The national capital received heavy rainfall on Saturday, which waterlogged areas like Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar. Traffic was also badly hit in many areas, keeping people stranded for hours. Here are 10 images.

1/10Commuters wading through a water logged stretch at Zakhira Underpass in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Heavy rain in the national capital has caused widespread waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

2/10A view of a traffic jam at Yamuna Bazar area due to the Raksha Bandhan festival and waterlogging at Kashmiri Gate, in New Delhi on Saturday. areas like Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar receiving intense showers. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

3/10A massive traffic jam and severe waterlogging on Lal Kuan Road leave commuters stranded for hours in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Light rain led to waterlogging on Mathura Road, while Gate No. 7 of Bharat Mandapam was also submerged following early morning precipitation. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

4/10A view of a traffic jam at Yamuna Bazar area due to the Raksha Bandhan festival and waterlogging at Kashmiri Gate, in New Delhi on Saturday. AAP leader Atishi demanded a probe into the desilting works undertaken in Delhi ahead of the monsoon season, accusing the ruling BJP of pocketing the funds. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

5/10A water pump operates to tackle waterlogging during heavy rainfall at Azad Market in New Delhi on Saturday. Even AAP Chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, over the persisting waterlogging issue in the national capital following heavy rains. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

6/10Overnight showers led to waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Saturday predicted ‘thunderstorms with rain’, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 33 degree Celcius and a low of 25 degree Celcius. (HT_PRINT)

7/10Commuters wading through a water logged stretch at Zakhira Underpass in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 9, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

8/10Commuters wading through a water logged stretch over Rohtak Road near Anand Parbat in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 9, 2025. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

9/10Commuters wading through a water logged stretch over Rohtak Road near Anand Parbat in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 9, 2025. (Hindustan Times)