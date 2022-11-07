OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In Pics: Heavy snowfall drapes Gulmarg in a white blanket

In Pics: Heavy snowfall drapes Gulmarg in a white blanket

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 05:12 PM IST Livemint

Gulmarg in Kashmir's Baramulla district was draped in a virtual white blanket bringing delight to the tourists and causing a falling in the day temperatures (HT_PRINT)
Gulmarg recorded nine to twelve inches of fresh snowfall (ANI)
Another tourist destination Sonamarg also received around 3 inches of snowfall (HT_PRINT)
The three other places that received more than three inches of snow by 8:30 am on Sunday were Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass (ANI)
Temperature in Gulmarg dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday
Officials say rain and snow showers are likely to continue (Imran Nissar)
From November 9 to 11, a second western disturbance could bring light to moderate rain or snow showers. (Mohammad Amin War)
