In Pics: Heavy snowfall drapes Gulmarg in a white blanket

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Kashmir's Gulmarg was draped in a virtual white blanket with up to 12 inches of fresh snowfall

1/7Gulmarg in Kashmir's Baramulla district was draped in a virtual white blanket bringing delight to the tourists and causing a falling in the day temperatures

2/7Gulmarg recorded nine to twelve inches of fresh snowfall

3/7Another tourist destination Sonamarg also received around 3 inches of snowfall

4/7The three other places that received more than three inches of snow by 8:30 am on Sunday were Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass

5/7Temperature in Gulmarg dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday

6/7Officials say rain and snow showers are likely to continue