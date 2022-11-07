Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In Pics: Heavy snowfall drapes Gulmarg in a white blanket

In Pics: Heavy snowfall drapes Gulmarg in a white blanket

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 05:12 PM IST Livemint

Kashmir's Gulmarg was draped in a virtual white blanket with up to 12 inches of fresh snowfall

1/7Gulmarg in Kashmir's Baramulla district was draped in a virtual white blanket bringing delight to the tourists and causing a falling in the day temperatures
2/7Gulmarg recorded nine to twelve inches of fresh snowfall
3/7Another tourist destination Sonamarg also received around 3 inches of snowfall
4/7The three other places that received more than three inches of snow by 8:30 am on Sunday were Machil, Sadhna Pass and Zojila Pass
5/7Temperature in Gulmarg dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday
6/7Officials say rain and snow showers are likely to continue
7/7From November 9 to 11, a second western disturbance could bring light to moderate rain or snow showers.