In pics: Here’s how Google defeated bad Android apps in 2022.| Explained 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST Govind Choudhary Google's annual Google Play Protect report highlights that the tool scans billions of Android apps and devices daily to protect users from malware and unwanted software. Google Play Protect also runs a safety check on apps from the Play Store and can deactivate harmful apps from devices. 1/5According to Google's 2022 Google Play Protect report, the company prevented the publication of 1.43 million policy-violating apps on Google Play by utilizing new security features, policy enhancements, machine learning systems, and app review processes. (pixabay) 2/5The company banned 173,000 bad accounts, including those belonging to malicious developers and fraud rings. Google attributed this to the implementation of more stringent identity verification methods for new developers joining the Play ecosystem, which has resulted in a decline in accounts used for publishing policy-violating apps. (Pixabay) 3/5Reportedly, Google has prevented over $2 billion worth of fraudulent and abusive transactions. (pixabay) 4/5Over the last three years, the tech giant has prevented approximately half a million apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive user data. (Pixabay) 5/5In 2022, Google removed over 3,500 loan apps in India that violated Play Store policies. The company says it regularly updates its policies and review processes. (pixabay)