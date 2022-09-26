In pics: High voltage political drama unfolds in Rajasthan

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Share Via

A high voltage political drama unfolded in Rajasth... moreA high voltage political drama unfolded in Rajasthan with the Gehlot faction MLAs showing their disapproval of Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM and reaching the speaker's residence to tender their resignation