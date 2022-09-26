In pics: High voltage political drama unfolds in Rajasthan

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:21 AM IST

A high voltage political drama unfolded in Rajasthan with the Gehlot faction MLAs showing their disapproval of Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM and reaching the speaker's residence to tender their resignation

1/7High voltage political drama unfolded in Rajasthan after reports claimed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could resign as CM ahead of filing papers for the post of Congress President and Sachin Pilot could be the next Rajasthan CM

2/7Gehlot loyalist MLAs on Sunday night marched to speaker CP Joshi's house claiming that the new chief minister should be someone who was instrumental in saving the congress government from falling in 2020 and not someone who was involved in a bid to topple it.

3/7All the Gehlot MLAs got together in a bus to travel to the Speaker's residence

4/7After reaching the speaker's residence, MLAs submitted their resignation to the speaker in a bid to pressurize the congress high command to not make Pilot Rajasthan CM

5/7Gehlot,seen by many as a reluctant President candidate, was unwilling to give up the CM post at first but it is now speculated he would see anyone as Rajasthan CM other than Sachin Pilot who rebelled against his leadership

6/7Multiple reports claimed that Congress central leadership asked observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to conduct one-on-one talks with all Rajasthan MLAs