In pics: Holi celebrations in India today 14 Photos . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST Akash Yadav As the festival of colour is here, India is celebr... moreAs the festival of colour is here, India is celebrating it in full swing 1/14Border Security Force (BSF) woman personnel take part in Holi celebrations, at the International border, in Samba (Shanky Rathore) 2/14Tourists pose for a picture as they take part in Holi celebrations, at Shri Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar (ANI) 3/14Women apply colours on each other during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, in Mumbai (AP) 4/14Youngsters dance during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Dibrugarh (PTI) 5/14College students play with coloured powder to celebrate the festival of Holi, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (PTI) 6/14Youngsters during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Navi Mumbai (PTI) 7/14Foreign nationals play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Bikaner (PTI) 8/14People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Gorakhpur (PTI) 9/14Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI) 10/14People dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in Amritsar (ANI) 11/14A woman smeared in color dances during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, celebrations, in Hyderabad (AP) 12/14People smeared with colors take selfie during celebrations marking Holi in Mumbai (AP) 13/14Children put colors on each other as they celebrate Holi, in Jammu (AP) 14/14Hindu priests use colour smoke guns to celebrate Holi at a temple premises in Salangpur, in Gujarat (REUTERS)