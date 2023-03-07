OPEN APP
In pics: Holi celebrations in India today

14 Photos . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST Akash Yadav

Border Security Force (BSF) woman personnel take part in Holi celebrations, at the International border, in Samba (Shanky Rathore)
Tourists pose for a picture as they take part in Holi celebrations, at Shri Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar  (ANI)
Women apply colours on each other during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, in Mumbai (AP)
Youngsters dance during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Dibrugarh (PTI)
College students play with coloured powder to celebrate the festival of Holi, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (PTI)
Youngsters during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Navi Mumbai (PTI)
Foreign nationals play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Bikaner (PTI)
People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Gorakhpur (PTI)
Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)
People dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in Amritsar (ANI)
A woman smeared in color dances during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, celebrations, in Hyderabad (AP)
People smeared with colors take selfie during celebrations marking Holi in Mumbai (AP)
Children put colors on each other as they celebrate Holi, in Jammu (AP)
Hindu priests use colour smoke guns to celebrate Holi at a temple premises in Salangpur, in Gujarat (REUTERS)
