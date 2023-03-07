In pics: Holi celebrations in India today

As the festival of colour is here, India is celebrating it in full swing

Border Security Force (BSF) woman personnel take part in Holi celebrations, at the International border, in Samba

Tourists pose for a picture as they take part in Holi celebrations, at Shri Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar

Women apply colours on each other during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, in Mumbai

Youngsters dance during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Dibrugarh

College students play with coloured powder to celebrate the festival of Holi, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Youngsters during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Navi Mumbai

Foreign nationals play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Bikaner

People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Gorakhpur

Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

People dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in Amritsar

A woman smeared in color dances during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, celebrations, in Hyderabad

People smeared with colors take selfie during celebrations marking Holi in Mumbai

Children put colors on each other as they celebrate Holi, in Jammu