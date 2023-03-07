Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Holi celebrations in India today

In pics: Holi celebrations in India today

14 Photos . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST Akash Yadav

As the festival of colour is here, India is celebrating it in full swing 

1/14Border Security Force (BSF) woman personnel take part in Holi celebrations, at the International border, in Samba
2/14Tourists pose for a picture as they take part in Holi celebrations, at Shri Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar 
3/14Women apply colours on each other during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, in Mumbai
4/14Youngsters dance during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Dibrugarh
5/14College students play with coloured powder to celebrate the festival of Holi, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
6/14Youngsters during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Navi Mumbai
7/14Foreign nationals play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Bikaner
8/14People play with colours to celebrate the festival of Holi, in Gorakhpur
9/14Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir
10/14People dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in Amritsar
11/14A woman smeared in color dances during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, celebrations, in Hyderabad
12/14People smeared with colors take selfie during celebrations marking Holi in Mumbai
13/14Children put colors on each other as they celebrate Holi, in Jammu
14/14Hindu priests use colour smoke guns to celebrate Holi at a temple premises in Salangpur, in Gujarat