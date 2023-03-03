In pics: Honda unveils custom kit for CB350 range of motorcycles 6 Photos . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 03:59 PM IST Livemint The CB350 motorcycle range from Honda now has six distinctive custom kits available. As of now, the company has not revealed the prices for these accessories. 1/6Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently introduced a wide range of accessories for the CB350 motorcycle lineup. 2/6The custom kits designed for the Honda H’ness provide riders with the flexibility to choose between sporty riding and touring-friendly configurations, offering a diverse range of options to suit different preferences and needs. 3/6Honda has introduced six different custom kits for its CB350 range of motorcycles. However, the pricing for these accessories has not yet been disclosed by the company. 4/6Honda has recently launched four custom kits for the H’ness CB350 motorcycle and two custom kits for the CB350RS model, offering riders a variety of options to personalize and enhance their motorcycles according to their individual preferences. 5/6Honda's custom kits for the CB350 range include five different options: Solo Carrier, SUV Custom, Tourer Custom, Cafe Racer, and Comfort Custom. Each kit offers a unique set of features to customize the motorcycle according to the rider's desired style and functionality. 6/6With the introduction of custom accessories, the retro-themed motorcycle lineup is expected to become even more appealing and attractive to riders, as they have more options to personalize and enhance their motorcycles according to their taste and preferences.