In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled 7 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:20 PM IST Livemint Honda, an automobile giant, has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumph 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2. 1/7Honda has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. (Honda) 2/7The XL750 Transalp ADV comes equipped with Throttle By Wire technology. (Honda) 3/7The Honda XL750 Transalp ADV gets a 5-inch TFT screen which can be connected via Bluetooth to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. (Honda) 4/7The bike gets an all new 755 cc, parallel twin engine which produces 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. (Honda) 5/7The bike is supposed to go off-road as well because the company uses a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear. (Honda) 6/7Honda's XL750 Transalp ADV comes with spoked rims. (Honda)