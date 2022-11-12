OPEN APP
In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled

7 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:20 PM IST Livemint
  • Honda, an automobile giant, has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumph 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2. 
Honda has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. (Honda)
The XL750 Transalp ADV comes equipped with Throttle By Wire technology. (Honda)
The Honda XL750 Transalp ADV gets a 5-inch TFT screen which can be connected via Bluetooth to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. (Honda)
The bike gets an all new 755 cc, parallel twin engine which produces 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. (Honda)
The bike is supposed to go off-road as well because the company uses a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear. (Honda)
Honda's XL750 Transalp ADV comes with spoked rims. (Honda)
