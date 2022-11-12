Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled

In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp ADV unveiled

7 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Honda, an automobile giant, has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumph 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2. 

1/7Honda has introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022.
2/7The XL750 Transalp ADV comes equipped with Throttle By Wire technology.
3/7The Honda XL750 Transalp ADV gets a 5-inch TFT screen which can be connected via Bluetooth to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system.
4/7The bike gets an all new 755 cc, parallel twin engine which produces 91 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
5/7The bike is supposed to go off-road as well because the company uses a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear.
6/7Honda's XL750 Transalp ADV comes with spoked rims.