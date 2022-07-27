In pics | How citizens reacted to Zomato stock price dip 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:24 PM IST Livemint As the one-year lock-in period ended, shares of fo... moreAs the one-year lock-in period ended, shares of food-delivery platform Zomato tanked 22%. Citizens expressed their feelings with their favourite tool ‘memes’ 1/5This picture depicts how markets are now giving a tough time to Zomato after Paytm and Nykaa who also entered the market with a loud noise. (Twitter) 2/5As Zomato stock price falls it was widely expected that maybe all Quick Service Restaurants may face the the same burnt of the market. (Twitter) 3/5This meme picks up a scene from comedy film 'Hera Pheri' to draw a comparison between the stock price fall of Paytm and Zomato (Twitter) 4/5This movies picks up the style of popular south Indian film ‘Pushpa’ to sarcastically comment on the situation of Zomato shares (Twitter) 5/5The meme captures a scene from popular YouTube series ‘Aspirants’ and shows how behind Zomato stock price is (Twitter)