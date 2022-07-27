OPEN APP

In pics | How citizens reacted to Zomato stock price dip

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:24 PM IST Livemint

As the one-year lock-in period ended, shares of fo... more

This picture depicts how markets are now giving a tough time to Zomato after Paytm and Nykaa who also entered the market with a loud noise. (Twitter)
As Zomato stock price falls it was widely expected that maybe all Quick Service Restaurants may face the the same burnt of the market. (Twitter)
This meme picks up a scene from comedy film 'Hera Pheri' to draw a comparison between the stock price fall of Paytm and Zomato (Twitter)
This movies picks up the style of popular south Indian film ‘Pushpa’ to sarcastically comment on the situation of Zomato shares (Twitter)
The meme captures a scene from popular YouTube series ‘Aspirants’ and shows how behind Zomato stock price is (Twitter)
