In Pics: How different regions of India are celebrating Basant Panchami 7 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST Livemint Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 26 January this year and people all across the nation celebrate the festival in their own unique wayLet's have a look at how different regions of India celebrate the auspicious festival 1/7The festival of Basant Panchami marks the arrival of Spring season and at most places of India, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on the auspicious day (ANI) 2/7Flying kites in one of primary activities on the day of Basant Panchami and people of all age fly kites on the day to celebrate the clear skies (ANI) 3/7In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja Pandals are established with dynamic themes including social commentary. In the above picture, an artist can be seen working on Puja Pandal which is themed around the recent teacher recruitment scam in the state (ANI) 4/7Punjab celebrates the festival of Basant Panchami with full zeal with people enjoying traditional food. While celebrating, people wear ethnic dress and engage is folk music and dance (WSJ) 5/7An artist giving final touches to an idol of Bharat Mata in Ranchi. The concept of Saraswati Puja Pandals is also is eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand etc. The local people visit these Puja Pandals on Basant Panchmi worship the Goddess Saraswati. (ANI) 6/7In the state of Gujarat, people wear yellow clothes and worship Goddess Saraswati. The people in the state make different traditional sweets on the day and songs of Lord Krishna and Radha are also played in homes 7/7In the hill state of Uttarakhand, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day along with Goddess Saraswati. People usually meet and garland each other with organisation of big feast in many areas (PiggyRide)