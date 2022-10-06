In pics | How DRDO's unmanned weaponized boat will boost maritime security

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Share Via

Ahead of the Defence Expo, Defence Research and De... moreAhead of the Defence Expo, Defence Research and Development Organisation tested its three unmanned remotely controlled weaponized boats in Pune on __ day. Know how these unmanned boats will give a fillip to India's maritime security