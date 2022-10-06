In pics | How DRDO's unmanned weaponized boat will boost maritime security 6 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST Livemint Ahead of the Defence Expo, Defence Research and De... moreAhead of the Defence Expo, Defence Research and Development Organisation tested its three unmanned remotely controlled weaponized boats in Pune on __ day. Know how these unmanned boats will give a fillip to India's maritime security 1/6To give a major boost to maritime security and enhance India’s offshore capability, DRDO successfully tested the three remotely operated unmanned, weaponized boats in Pune on Thursday. (ANI/Twitter) 2/6These boats carry immense significance in surveillance purposes, patrolling and reconnaissance overall maritime security. Induction of these boats in future will also reduce the risk of loss of lives during operations. (ANI/Twitter) 3/6DRDO collaborated with private defence manufacturing start-up Sagar Defence Engineering to develop these unmanned weaponized boats. The successful testing of these boats ahead of the Defence Expo 2022, might pave the way for its commercial operation. (ANI/Twitter) 4/6Some of these unmanned weaponized boats are use an electric propulsion system with lithium batteries. Whereas, many of them are based on petrol engines. (ANI/Twitter) 5/6The three remote-controlled weaponised boats were tested without man on the vessel. According to ANI, these boats can operate for a maximum four hours and sail at a maximum speed of 10 nautical miles per hour. (ANI/Twitter) 6/6The organisation is working to increase the speed to 25 nautical miles. These boats are available in different variants and their performance differs on the basis of variants.Many of them are fitted with different kind of engines. (ANI/Twitter )