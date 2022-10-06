OPEN APP

In pics | How DRDO's unmanned weaponized boat will boost maritime security

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Ahead of the Defence Expo, Defence Research and De... more

To give a major boost to maritime security and enhance India’s offshore capability, DRDO successfully tested the three remotely operated unmanned, weaponized boats in Pune on Thursday. (ANI/Twitter)
1/6To give a major boost to maritime security and enhance India’s offshore capability, DRDO successfully tested the three remotely operated unmanned, weaponized boats in Pune on Thursday. (ANI/Twitter)
These boats carry immense significance in surveillance purposes, patrolling and reconnaissance overall maritime security. Induction of these boats in future will also reduce the risk of loss of lives during operations. (ANI/Twitter)
2/6These boats carry immense significance in surveillance purposes, patrolling and reconnaissance overall maritime security. Induction of these boats in future will also reduce the risk of loss of lives during operations. (ANI/Twitter)
DRDO collaborated with private defence manufacturing start-up Sagar Defence Engineering to develop these unmanned weaponized boats. The successful testing of these boats ahead of the Defence Expo 2022, might pave the way for its commercial operation. (ANI/Twitter)
3/6DRDO collaborated with private defence manufacturing start-up Sagar Defence Engineering to develop these unmanned weaponized boats. The successful testing of these boats ahead of the Defence Expo 2022, might pave the way for its commercial operation. (ANI/Twitter)
Some of these unmanned weaponized boats are use an electric propulsion system with lithium batteries. Whereas, many of them are based on petrol engines. (ANI/Twitter)
4/6Some of these unmanned weaponized boats are use an electric propulsion system with lithium batteries. Whereas, many of them are based on petrol engines. (ANI/Twitter)
The three remote-controlled weaponised boats were tested without man on the vessel. According to ANI, these boats can operate for a maximum four hours and sail at a maximum speed of 10 nautical miles per hour. (ANI/Twitter)
5/6The three remote-controlled weaponised boats were tested without man on the vessel. According to ANI, these boats can operate for a maximum four hours and sail at a maximum speed of 10 nautical miles per hour. (ANI/Twitter)
The organisation is working to increase the speed to 25 nautical miles. These boats are available in different variants and their performance differs on the basis of variants.Many of them are fitted with different kind of engines. (ANI/Twitter )
6/6The organisation is working to increase the speed to 25 nautical miles. These boats are available in different variants and their performance differs on the basis of variants.Many of them are fitted with different kind of engines. (ANI/Twitter )
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout