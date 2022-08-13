In Pics| How India is preparing for 75th Independence Day? 10 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 05:35 PM IST Livemint India is hosting ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in several cities as part of celebrations for the 75th Independence day‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign also kicked off from Saturday to celebrate the independence 1/10School children take part in a full dress rehearsal ahead of India's 75th Independence Day parade at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar on August 13, 2022. (AFP) 2/10NCC cadets and volunteers holding the National flags participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration. (Pappi Sharma) 3/10Police personnel help each other to adjust their outfits as they take part in a full dress rehearsal ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. (AFP) 4/10Two tourists pose while taking a selfie in front of the Tricolors installed outside Victoria Memorial Hall ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata. (ANI) 5/10An Indian policeman poses with Indian flags in front of the Uttar Pradesh state legislature building during preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. (AP) 6/10With the #HarGharTiranga campaign in full swing, women stitch national flags in Pallanwala in the Jammu district, near the LoC. (ANI) 7/10Students carry Indian national flags during a parade, ahead of country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. (AFP) 8/10Employees of the postal department wave the Indian flag as they pass the Vidhana Soudha building during Tiranga Yatra, held as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in wake of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore. (AFP) 9/10As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Kudumbashree workers prepare around two lakh national flags as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Kalamassery, in Kochi. Fifty lakh national flags are being made in Kerala by Kudumbashree (ANI) 10/10People wave Indian national flags on a horse-drawn cart during a march to celebrate the upcoming India's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. (AFP)