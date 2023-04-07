OPEN APP
In pics: How India observed Good Friday

8 Photos . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST Livemint

Good Friday was observed on April 7 this year. We take a look at how the festival was celebrated in different Indian cities. (Nitin Sharma)
Devotees carry the crucifixion of Lord Jesus on the occasion of Good Friday at Kurju Church in Patna. (Pappi Sharma)
Devotees in Chennai performed a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Friday. (AFP)
Devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ to observe Good Friday at SFS church, in Nagpur. (Chandrakant Paddhane)
Devotees in Bhopal took part in a religious procession to observe Good Friday on April 7. (Sanjeev Gupta)
Christian devotees attended a Good Friday gathering at the All Saints' Cathedral in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (AFP)
Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur witnessed devotees taking out religious processions to commemorate Good Friday on April 7. (Uma Shankar Mishra)
Devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ during a procession to observe Good Friday, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki)
