In pics: How India observed Good Friday

8 Photos . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Good Friday holds immense significance for Christians worldwide as it is believed to commemorate the last moments of Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

1/8Good Friday was observed on April 7 this year. We take a look at how the festival was celebrated in different Indian cities.

2/8Devotees carry the crucifixion of Lord Jesus on the occasion of Good Friday at Kurju Church in Patna.

3/8Devotees in Chennai performed a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Friday.

4/8Devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ to observe Good Friday at SFS church, in Nagpur.

5/8Devotees in Bhopal took part in a religious procession to observe Good Friday on April 7.

6/8Christian devotees attended a Good Friday gathering at the All Saints' Cathedral in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

7/8Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur witnessed devotees taking out religious processions to commemorate Good Friday on April 7.