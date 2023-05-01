In Pics: How King Charles and Queen Camila will dress up for the Coronation

6 Photos . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:36 AM IST

King Charles III and Queen Camila will wear two different robes for the coronation. While King Charles will don the Robe of State, Camilla will wear the Robe of Estate which was originally worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

1/6King Charles' wife Camila will wear the Robe of Estate when she'll be crowned on May 6.

2/6Designed by Royal School of Needlework, the Robe of Estate was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

3/6In a first, Royal robes will feature insects in a bid to reflect King Charles and Queen Camila's affection for the natural world.

4/6Meanwhile, King Charles III's Robe of State was first worn by King George VI during his coronation in 1937.

5/6The Robe of State is worn by the King during his arrival at Westminster Abbey while the Robe of Estate is worn after the Queen is crowned and leaves Westminster Abbey.