Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Human-sized blind box Labubu sold for record $150K at Beijing auction

In Pics: Human-sized blind box Labubu sold for record $150K at Beijing auction

5 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2025, 10:07 AM IST Livemint

In a record for blind box toys, a human-sized Labubu figure, standing 4.3 feet (131 cm) tall, was sold for a record $150K (1.08 million yuan) at an auction house in Beijing, China.

A human-sized Labubu figurine is showcased ahead of an auction in Beijing, China, on June 6, 2025. It was later sold for 1.08 million yuan at a Yongle International Auction on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

1/5A human-sized Labubu figurine is showcased ahead of an auction in Beijing, China, on June 6, 2025. It was later sold for 1.08 million yuan at a Yongle International Auction on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

A man poses for photos beside a life-sized Labubu figurine on display ahead of an auction in Beijing, China, on June 6, 2025. The figurine was later sold for 820,000 yuan during an auction on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

2/5A man poses for photos beside a life-sized Labubu figurine on display ahead of an auction in Beijing, China, on June 6, 2025. The figurine was later sold for 820,000 yuan during an auction on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

A bidder places an offer for a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction held in Beijing, China, on June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/5A bidder places an offer for a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction held in Beijing, China, on June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

An auctioneer accepts bids for a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction held in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

4/5An auctioneer accepts bids for a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction held in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

An auctioneer congratulates the winning bidder of a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction in Beijing, China.  (REUTERS)

5/5An auctioneer congratulates the winning bidder of a Labubu figurine during a Yongle International Auction in Beijing, China.  (REUTERS)

