In pics: Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Atlantic Canada. Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:31 PM IST. Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick as it slams Canada's Atlantic coast. 1/6Waves roll in near a damaged house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, passes the Atlantic settlement of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada September 24, 2022. (REUTERS) 2/6Fallen trees are seen after Storm Fiona ripped into some areas of Canada, in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Twitter @MichaelNaussCMT via REU) 3/6This photo shows damage in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, caused by post tropical storm Fiona. (AP) 4/6A fallen tree lies on a crushed car following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS) 5/6A fallen tree lies on a house following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS) 6/6The banner of A&W restaurant dangles in wind after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Stephenville, Newfoundland. (REUTERS)