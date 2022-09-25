OPEN APP

In pics: Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Atlantic Canada

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:31 PM IST Livemint

Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Nova Scotia, P... more

Waves roll in near a damaged house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, passes the Atlantic settlement of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada September 24, 2022. (REUTERS)
1/6Waves roll in near a damaged house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, passes the Atlantic settlement of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada September 24, 2022. (REUTERS)
Fallen trees are seen after Storm Fiona ripped into some areas of Canada, in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Twitter @MichaelNaussCMT via REU)
2/6Fallen trees are seen after Storm Fiona ripped into some areas of Canada, in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Twitter @MichaelNaussCMT via REU)
This photo shows damage in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, caused by post tropical storm Fiona. (AP)
3/6This photo shows damage in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, caused by post tropical storm Fiona. (AP)
A fallen tree lies on a crushed car following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS)
4/6A fallen tree lies on a crushed car following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS)
A fallen tree lies on a house following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS)
5/6A fallen tree lies on a house following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (REUTERS)
The banner of A&W restaurant dangles in wind after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Stephenville, Newfoundland. (REUTERS)
6/6The banner of A&W restaurant dangles in wind after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona in Stephenville, Newfoundland. (REUTERS)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout