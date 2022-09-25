In pics: Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Atlantic Canada

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick as it slams Canada's Atlantic coast.

1/6Waves roll in near a damaged house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, passes the Atlantic settlement of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada September 24, 2022.

2/6Fallen trees are seen after Storm Fiona ripped into some areas of Canada, in Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada.

3/6This photo shows damage in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, caused by post tropical storm Fiona.

4/6A fallen tree lies on a crushed car following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

5/6A fallen tree lies on a house following the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical storm, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.