In pics: Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 07:04 PM IST Livemint Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Rep... moreHurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday subsequent to slamming Puerto Rico with heavy rain, dangerous flooding and an island wide blackout. 1/8A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued. (AP) 2/8A man with his son is seen on the beach in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 18, 2022, in the framework of the hurricane Fiona passage through the country. - The government of the Dominican Republic suspended the working day on Monday due to the upcoming arrival of Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall this Sunday in Puerto Rico as it passed through the Caribbean. (AFP) 3/8A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18, 2022. (AFP) 4/8A worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Hurricane Fiona as it blocks a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP) 5/8People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP) 6/8In this handout photo provided by the Fire Department Bureau of Puerto Rico on September 18, 2022, firefighters work to remove a fallen tree from the road in Vega Baja, Puerto, Rico. (AFP) 7/8A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP) 8/8A road is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP)