OPEN APP

In pics: Hurricane Ian threatening floods, winds

8 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST Livemint

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction... more

Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island. (AP)
1/8Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island. (AP)
Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province after the passage of Hurricane Ian. -  (AFP)
2/8Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province after the passage of Hurricane Ian. -  (AFP)
 A woman walks through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.  (AFP)
3/8 A woman walks through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.  (AFP)
TOPSHOT - People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.  (AFP)
4/8TOPSHOT - People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.  (AFP)
A view of trees swaying during heavy rain, due to Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Florida, US (Victoria Bollea via REUTERS)
5/8A view of trees swaying during heavy rain, due to Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Florida, US (Victoria Bollea via REUTERS)
TOPSHOT - Tobacco company worker Caridad Alvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian, in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba. (AFP)
6/8TOPSHOT - Tobacco company worker Caridad Alvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian, in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba. (AFP)
 A utility pole lies on the street in Consolacion del Sur, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian. (AFP)
7/8 A utility pole lies on the street in Consolacion del Sur, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian. (AFP)
A man watches as the waves break on the boardwalk in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid. (AP)
8/8A man watches as the waves break on the boardwalk in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid. (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout