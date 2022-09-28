In pics: Hurricane Ian threatening floods, winds 8 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST Livemint Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction... morePowerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after battering western Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida battened down in preparation for a dangerous direct hit as the strengthening storm churns north. 1/8Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island. (AP) 2/8Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province after the passage of Hurricane Ian. - (AFP) 3/8 A woman walks through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian. (AFP) 4/8TOPSHOT - People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian. (AFP) 5/8A view of trees swaying during heavy rain, due to Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Florida, US (Victoria Bollea via REUTERS) 6/8TOPSHOT - Tobacco company worker Caridad Alvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian, in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba. (AFP) 7/8 A utility pole lies on the street in Consolacion del Sur, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian. (AFP) 8/8A man watches as the waves break on the boardwalk in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid. (AP)