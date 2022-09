In pics: Hurricane Ian threatening floods, winds

8 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction after battering western Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida battened down in preparation for a dangerous direct hit as the strengthening storm churns north.

1/8Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island.

2/8Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province after the passage of Hurricane Ian. -

3/8 A woman walks through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.

4/8TOPSHOT - People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.

5/8A view of trees swaying during heavy rain, due to Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Florida, US

6/8TOPSHOT - Tobacco company worker Caridad Alvarez stands in her house destroyed by Hurricane Ian, in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba.

7/8 A utility pole lies on the street in Consolacion del Sur, Cuba during the passage of hurricane Ian.