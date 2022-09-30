In pics: Hurricane Ian turns property worth billions into rubble in Florida

10 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 12:59 PM IST

After causing severe destruction in Florida, a revived Hurricane Ian heads towards South Carolina's coast on Friday. See the images of destruction

1/10More than ten people have lost their lives in the Hurricane Ian that struck the USA coast. The hurricane has caused massive loss of property and lives in Florida. It left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday.

2/10After wreaking havoc in Florida and several parts of USA, the hurricane has revived set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston. The with forecasters are predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

3/10At least four people have died in Florida due to floods reported AP. Ian had struck Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Notably, it has become one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses.

4/10Ian mainly evolved out of a tropical wave near the National Hurricane Center east of the Windward Islands on 19 September. after two days, the wave moved into the Caribbean Sea and brought winds and heavy rain to the ABC islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the northern coasts of Venezuela and Colombia on 21 and 22 September.

5/10A large number of boats turned into a heap of broken woods after hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday. This aerial picture taken shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida which brought "catastrophic" flooding in the region.

6/10Climate Change has also helped the Hurricane Ian in causing more damage according to a report. Climate change added a minimum of 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, said the co-author of the report, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.

7/10The 'catastrophic' flooding had converted the main roads into canals after Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.

8/10The main link to the Barrier Island, Sanibel Causeway also suffered huge damage due to the Hurricane Ian. A chunk of it fell into the sea, cutting off access to more than 6,300 people living on that island.

9/10As Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to Florida, several of its boats came on land. Moreover, many of the reporters on field got blown away by the gusty wind.