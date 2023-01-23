In pics: Hyundai Aura facelift all set to hit Indian roads 8 Photos . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:58 PM IST Livemint Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). This update model gets several updates in terms of design as well as safety. The sedan comes with more than 30 safety features which include four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. 1/8Hyundai Motor India has launched its 2023 Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). 2/8The exterior of this sedan gets a Black radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on the front bumper. 3/8The 2023 Aura facelift comes with an amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience inside the cabin. 4/8 The Aura comes with Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control which are offered as standard with Smart Auto AMT and as an option with five-speed manual transmission. 5/8The sedan gets a new seat fabric design and pattern evokes classy appeal. 6/8 The Aura facelift also gets equipped with new first-in segment tyre pressure monitoring system and other new features such as burglar alarm and automatic headlamps. 7/8The Aura facelift will be offered with a choice of three options - a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with five speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT and a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with five speed manual transmission. 8/8 At the back, the sedan features a Rear Wing Spoiler, making it look wider, sportier and bolder while the rear chrome adds class to the look.