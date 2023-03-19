In pics: Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition 8 Photos . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:10 PM IST Livemint Hyundai recently revealed the Creta N Line Night Edition, a sportier version of the compact SUV. Here’s a look 1/8The Creta N Line Night Edition has a new-gen Tucson-inspired grille and a distinguishing air vent that separates the grille from the bonnet. 2/8Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp. 3/8The car’s front bumper has been redesigned with vertically-stacked fog lamps. 4/8It comes with new 17-inch alloy wheels and gloss black finishes on the side skirts and window sills. 5/8Features on Hyundai Creta N Line Night edition include a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging and more. 6/8The SUV is equipped with six airbags, TCS, ESP, TPMS, and a suite of ADAS features like lane keep assist, fatigue detection and more. 7/8Features on Hyundai Creta N Line Night edition include a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging and more. 8/8However, a facelifted version of the Creta is expected to be introduced next year.