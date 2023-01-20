Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India

In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India

7 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:22 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. Its motor is E20 fuel ready which develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. 
  • The hatchback is paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. While the CNG-equipped variant with power detuned to 68 bhp and 95 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automaker claims that the car can offer a fuel efficiency of 20.7kmpl on the manual and 20.1 kmpl on the AMT version.

1/7Hyundai Motor India has launched its Grand i10 Nios facelift in India at a price of 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/7The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with a revised front design which now includes a new bumper with bigger central air intake and revamped LED DRLs. 
3/7This updated hatchback gets some cosmetic upgrades with 30 new features and 20 new safety features. 
4/7The hatchback also gets footwell lighting, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C fast charger, cooled glovebox along with climate control with rear AC vents and more.
5/7he Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with an all new dual-tone black and grey interior with push button start and stop, revamped instrument console, new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity and Apple CarPlay.
6/7The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms.
7/7The top variants also come with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, (TPMS), hill start assist, ISOFIX anchor mounts, auto headlamps and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. 