In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV flaunts its premium design 6 Photos . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST Livemint The EV is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km. 1/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. (Hyundai) 2/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). (Hyundai) 3/6The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription. (Hyundai) 4/6Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more. (Hyundai) 5/6The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. (Hyundai)