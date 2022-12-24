OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV flaunts its premium design

In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV flaunts its premium design

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST Livemint
  • The EV is equipped with a multi-charging system with 400V and 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations. It is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. (Hyundai)
1/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now official in India. (Hyundai)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). (Hyundai)
2/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). (Hyundai)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription.  (Hyundai)
3/6The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription.  (Hyundai)
Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more. (Hyundai)
4/6Hyundai IONIQ 5 will feature Bluelink services and connected solutions such as voice assistant, remote services, SOS/Emergency assistance, low tyre pressure notification, location based services and more. (Hyundai)
The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. (Hyundai)
5/6The EV is offered in 3 exterior colour options that include – Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. (Hyundai)
