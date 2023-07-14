In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the automaker's first high-performance EV. Have a look! 9 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST Livemint In Boost mode, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N unleashes an impressive maximum power output of 640 bhp. 1/9The debut of Hyundai Motor Company's inaugural high-performance all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 N, marks an exciting milestone. Building upon the foundation of the Ioniq 5, this new model receives a range of enhancements to emphasize its performance-oriented nature. These upgrades include both mechanical and cosmetic refinements, elevating the overall driving experience. 2/9The visually striking Ioniq 5 N presents a variety of captivating color options such as Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray, and Soultronic Orange Pearl. Inside, the cabin features a sleek Black design with stylish Performance Blue accents. 3/9In an impressive move, Hyundai took the Ioniq 5 N's design to the next level by adjusting its proportions. The vehicle is now 20 mm lower, 50 mm wider at the bottom for wider tires, and 80 mm longer to accommodate a more prominent diffuser. 4/9Enhancing the side profile, the Ioniq 5 N showcases newly designed 21-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels. Equipped with Pirelli P-Zero tires measuring 275/35 R21, these tires contribute to improved ride quality, handling, and enhanced grip for exceptional track performance. 5/9The Ioniq 5 N boasts a dual-motor configuration, granting it all-wheel drive capabilities. The front motor delivers 222 bhp, while the rear motor generates an impressive 377 bhp, resulting in a combined power output of 600 bhp. In boost mode, the power output surges to an even higher 640 bhp. 6/9With its Boost Mode engaged, the Ioniq 5 N achieves a top speed of 260 kph and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Its 84 kWh battery pack charges from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes using a 350 kWh fast charger. The official driving range is yet to be announced by Hyundai. 7/9The Ioniq 5 N relies on 400 mm front discs with 4-piston calipers for braking, while the rear features 360 mm discs with single-piston calipers. Hyundai has not disclosed the vehicle's weight. 8/9Just like the standard Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N is based on the E-GMP or Electrified-Global Modular Platform which is essentially an electric skateboard platform. The same platform is also used on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6. 9/9Hyundai has enhanced the steering response of the N model by implementing a higher steering ratio and improved feedback. Additionally, the N Drift Optimizer assists in maintaining the desired drift angle.