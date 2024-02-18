In Pics: India beat England to register biggest-ever win in test matches 9 Photos . Updated: 18 Feb 2024, 06:55 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee With this win against England, India now lead the 5 Test match series by 2-1. R Ashwin's 500th wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, and Ravindra Jadeja's 4th century – with a fifer in the second innings – were the best moments of the 3rd Test. 1/9India's captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring a century (100 runs) in 157 balls – with 11 Fours and 2 sixes, during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot on February 15, 2024. This was his 11th Test century. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 2/9India's Ravindra Jadeja performs his trademark sword celebration after completing his century on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot on Thursday. He scored 100 off 198 balls (with 7 Fours and 2 Sixes). This was his 4th Test Century (ANI Photo) 3/9England's James Anderson (L) celebrate after the dismissal of India's Test debutant Sarfaraz Khan during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot on February 15, 2024. Khan was dismissed after a massive mix-up, when he tried to help Ravindra Jadeja score his 4th Test hundred. He sacrificed his wicket to save Ravindra Jadeja on crease. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 4/9England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring a century in 88 balls – with 19 Fours and 1 Six, during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 16, 2024. He scored a total of 153 runs in 151 balls. 5/9India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with teammates after taking his 500th wicket, England's Zak Crawley, during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 16, 2024.He achieved this feat in 86 tests and 184 innings. Ashwin has become the second fastest bowler in tests to take 500 wickets in tests and is behind Sri Lanka's former spinner M Muralitharan, who achieved this feat in 87 matches and 144 innings. Ashwin also beat India's former spinner Anil Kumble who achieved this feat in 105 test matches and 186 innings.. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 6/9India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson, which was a perfect yorker to make it four for Siraj. With this, England was all out at 319 in the first innings. REUTERS/Amit Dave 7/9India's Shubman Gill reacts after being run out by Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley in the last delivery of 64th over during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. He scored 91 runs in 153 deliveries. (ANI Photo) 8/9India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on Day 4 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. He scored 214 in 236 deliveries and remained unbeaten. In his innings, he also hit 14 fours and 12 Sixes. Yashasvi has now become the only third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to hit 200s in successive Tests. Apart from this, he also registered his name in the list of Indian legends who scored double hundreds in the second innings for India. He also has now the most sixes, 12, globally in a Test innings. (ANI Photo) 9/9After scoring a century in the first innings, India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Mark Wood as James Anderson watches during the fourth day of the third Test cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 18, 2024. This was his fifth wicket that led to India's 434 runs victory against England. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)