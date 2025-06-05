In Pics: India hit by heavy rains as early monsoon triggers flooding and chaos

8 Photos . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST

The early monsoon's harsh arrival leaves many Indian states in chaos, with schools shut, landslides, and waterlogging.

1/8School children ride a boat to return home through a flooded area in Kampur, located in Assam's Nagaon district, following heavy rainfall on June 2, 2025. (AFP)

2/8Houses damaged by strong sea waves during the monsoon season at Kannamaly in Kochi. (PTI)

3/8Men carry a dog on an inflatable tube as they navigate floodwaters in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025 (AFP)

4/8A man wades through floodwaters carrying a mattress in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025. (AFP)

5/8A pedestrian walks past a car stranded on a flooded road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. (PTI)

6/8People walk through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in Kochi. (PTI)

7/8Firefighters work to drain water from a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)