Business News/ Photos / In Pics: India hit by heavy rains as early monsoon triggers flooding and chaos

In Pics: India hit by heavy rains as early monsoon triggers flooding and chaos

8 Photos . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The early monsoon's harsh arrival leaves many Indian states in chaos, with schools shut, landslides, and waterlogging.  

School children ride a boat to return home through a flooded area in Kampur, located in Assam's Nagaon district, following heavy rainfall on June 2, 2025. (AFP)

1/8School children ride a boat to return home through a flooded area in Kampur, located in Assam's Nagaon district, following heavy rainfall on June 2, 2025. (AFP)

Houses damaged by strong sea waves during the monsoon season at Kannamaly in Kochi. (PTI)

2/8Houses damaged by strong sea waves during the monsoon season at Kannamaly in Kochi. (PTI)

Men carry a dog on an inflatable tube as they navigate floodwaters in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025 (AFP)

3/8Men carry a dog on an inflatable tube as they navigate floodwaters in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025 (AFP)

A man wades through floodwaters carrying a mattress in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025. (AFP)

4/8A man wades through floodwaters carrying a mattress in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025. (AFP)

A pedestrian walks past a car stranded on a flooded road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai.  (PTI)

5/8A pedestrian walks past a car stranded on a flooded road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai.  (PTI)

People walk through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in Kochi. (PTI)

6/8People walk through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in Kochi. (PTI)

Firefighters work to drain water from a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

7/8Firefighters work to drain water from a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Residents try to secure their belongings in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Kochi.  (PTI)

8/8Residents try to secure their belongings in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Kochi.  (PTI)

