In Pics: India hit by heavy rains as early monsoon triggers flooding and chaos 8 Photos . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta The early monsoon's harsh arrival leaves many Indian states in chaos, with schools shut, landslides, and waterlogging. 1/8School children ride a boat to return home through a flooded area in Kampur, located in Assam's Nagaon district, following heavy rainfall on June 2, 2025. (AFP) 2/8Houses damaged by strong sea waves during the monsoon season at Kannamaly in Kochi. (PTI) 3/8Men carry a dog on an inflatable tube as they navigate floodwaters in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025 (AFP) 4/8A man wades through floodwaters carrying a mattress in Kongba, Imphal East, on June 3, 2025. (AFP) 5/8A pedestrian walks past a car stranded on a flooded road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. (PTI) 6/8People walk through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in Kochi. (PTI) 7/8Firefighters work to drain water from a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. (PTI) 8/8Residents try to secure their belongings in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Kochi. (PTI)