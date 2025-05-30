Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: India makes history as first batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA

In Pics: India makes history as first batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA

5 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2025, 10:03 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The National Defence Academy (NDA) reached a significant milestone with the graduation of the first co-ed batch. For the first time in Indian history, 17 women cadets graduated alongside over 300 male counterparts. 

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy in Pune, marking a landmark moment for women in the Indian armed forces. (PTI)

1/5On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy in Pune, marking a landmark moment for women in the Indian armed forces. (PTI)

The convocation ceremony of the 148th NDA course, held at the academy that trains cadets for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conferred degrees to at least 339 cadets. (PTI)

2/5The convocation ceremony of the 148th NDA course, held at the academy that trains cadets for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conferred degrees to at least 339 cadets. (PTI)

Cadet Shreeti Daksh emerged as the topper of the Arts stream from the first-ever graduating batch of women cadets at the prestigious institution. (X)

3/5Cadet Shreeti Daksh emerged as the topper of the Arts stream from the first-ever graduating batch of women cadets at the prestigious institution. (X)

Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, served as the chief guest at the event. (X)

4/5Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, served as the chief guest at the event. (X)

The 148th NDA course marks a historic milestone in India’s military history, with women cadets now an integral part of its elite ranks, paving the way for a new generation of leaders.  (X)

5/5The 148th NDA course marks a historic milestone in India’s military history, with women cadets now an integral part of its elite ranks, paving the way for a new generation of leaders.  (X)

