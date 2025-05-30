In Pics: India makes history as first batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA

5 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2025, 10:03 AM IST

The National Defence Academy (NDA) reached a significant milestone with the graduation of the first co-ed batch. For the first time in Indian history, 17 women cadets graduated alongside over 300 male counterparts.

1/5On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy in Pune, marking a landmark moment for women in the Indian armed forces.

2/5The convocation ceremony of the 148th NDA course, held at the academy that trains cadets for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conferred degrees to at least 339 cadets.

3/5Cadet Shreeti Daksh emerged as the topper of the Arts stream from the first-ever graduating batch of women cadets at the prestigious institution.

4/5Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, served as the chief guest at the event.