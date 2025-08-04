India celebrate spectacular 6-run win against England at Oval, level Test series after Mohammed Siraj's heroics | Pics

15 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Share Via

India achieved a thrilling six-run victory over England in the final Test, resulting in a 2-2 series draw. Mohammed Siraj starred with 5 wickets, finishing the series with 23. England fell short of the target of 374, ending at 367 amid challenging weather conditions.

1/15India's Dhruv Jurel (R) hugs India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) after India win the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2. England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104. (AFP)

2/15India's Mohammed Siraj (obscured) is mobbed by teammates after winning the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. (AFP)

3/15London: Indian players acknowledge the crowd following the team's victory in the fifth Test match against England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England, on Monday. The series ended in a 2-2 draw. (PTI)

4/15India's Dhruv Jurel (C) celebrates winning the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2. England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104. (AFP)

5/15Team captains, England's Ben Stokes (L) and India's Shubman Gill (R) shake hands at the presentation after the sides draw the test series, following India's win in the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in a thrilling fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2. (AFP)

6/15India's Mohammed Siraj holds the match ball after taking 5 wickets and winning the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2. England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104. (AFP)

7/15India's Mohammed Siraj poses with the match ball and his medal after India win the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. (AFP)

8/15India's captain Shubman Gill (3R front) poses with teammates after winning the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. (AFP)

9/15England's captain Ben Stokes (C) and England's Brydon Carse (R) walk back to the pavilion as England win the test match on the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, on July 14, 2025. England beat India by 22 runs to win the third Test. (AFP)

10/15Indian players celebrate the victory. (Reuters/Paul Childs) (Action Images via Reuters)

11/15India's Dhruv Jurel (C) celebrates winning the final Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. (AFP)

12/15Indian players celebrate after winning the match and drawing the Test series (Reuters/Paul Childs) (Action Images via Reuters)

13/15India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Dhruv Jurel and teammates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson for India to win the match and draw the Test series. (Reuters/Paul Childs) (Action Images via Reuters)

14/15London: India's Mohammed Siraj poses after being named the 'player of the match' following India's victory in the fifth Test match against England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England, on Monday, August 4, 2025. (PTI)