Tractors, Boats and Bulldozers: Bengaluru floods in images

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 02:34 PM IST Livemint

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, was largely under water... more

A frustrated Twitter user tweeted that coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming as offices of companies like Wipro get flooded with water. (Twitter)
Weighty storms throughout the last few days have prompted a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. (Twitter)
Offices, houses and societies were flooded with water after rains wreaked havoc in Bangalore. (Twitter)
A twitter user tweeted sarcastically by saying Who needs a wonderland, a water amusement park when entire Bangalore can be water park (Twitter)
A housing society in water inundated with no electricity during the heavy rain hours in Bangalore. (Twitter)
Tractors are being used  by people to safely commute from one place to another in Bangalore (Twitter)
Citizens rescue BMTC bus at Whitefield Main Road amidst heavy rains (Twitter)
