In pics: India's IT hub inundated, Rain puts life in peril

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, was largely under water as a result of the city being battered by severe torrential rains.

1/7Weighty storms throughout the last few days have prompted a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

2/7Offices, houses and societies were flooded with water after rains wreaked havoc in Bangalore.

3/7A Twitter user tweeted sighting crocodile in his house after heavy rains in Bangalore creating a flood like situation.

4/7A twitter user tweeted sarcastically by saying Who needs a wonderland, a water amusement park when entire Bangalore can be water park

5/7Another frustrated Twitter user tweeted that coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming as offices of companies like Wipro get flooded with water.

6/7A housing society in water inundated with no electricity during the heavy rain hours in Bangalore.