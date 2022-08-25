OPEN APP

In pics: India's 'largest private hospital' with 2600 beds, 81 departments

Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM IST

A 2,600-bed, 14-floor tower, 81 medical department... more

It is a 2,600-bed private hospital that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralized fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region.
Built on a sprawling 130-acre campus, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.
The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop.
The new super-speciality hospital has opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years.
A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.
The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.
Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country. Other than this it also has a system to save rainwater during peak rainfall periods.
