OPEN APP

In Pics | India's top 10 stocks by market capitalization

11 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 07:00 AM IST Livemint

Indian stock market is the backbone of India's eco... more

Since its independence from British rule, India and its stock markets have come a long way. Trading on the Indian stock exchange began in 1855. In 1875, the Bombay Stock Exchange, now known as the BSE, became Asia's first stock exchange. (MINT_PRINT)
1/11Since its independence from British rule, India and its stock markets have come a long way. Trading on the Indian stock exchange began in 1855. In 1875, the Bombay Stock Exchange, now known as the BSE, became Asia's first stock exchange. (MINT_PRINT)
The Reliance stock is the top most stock with the market capitalization of 1,781,192.94 crore. (Livemint)
2/11The Reliance stock is the top most stock with the market capitalization of 1,781,192.94 crore. (Livemint)
The stock to TATA consultancy services ranks second in the industry with the market capitalization of 1,244,004.29 crore. (Livemint)
3/11The stock to TATA consultancy services ranks second in the industry with the market capitalization of 1,244,004.29 crore. (Livemint)
The HDFC bank is also a strong crusader in the market and the total market capitalization of HDFC bank is 825,207.35 crore. (Mint)
4/11The HDFC bank is also a strong crusader in the market and the total market capitalization of HDFC bank is 825,207.35 crore. (Mint)
The technology giant Infosys is also among the top stocks with total market capitalization of 670,920.64 crore. (HT)
5/11The technology giant Infosys is also among the top stocks with total market capitalization of 670,920.64 crore. (HT)
The Hindustan Unilever Limited also has its own space in market with the total market capitalization of 609,765.92 crore. (Mint)
6/11The Hindustan Unilever Limited also has its own space in market with the total market capitalization of 609,765.92 crore. (Mint)
The ICICI bank is the second commercial bank in the top ten stocks. The total market capitalization is 608,729.12 crore. (Livemint)
7/11The ICICI bank is the second commercial bank in the top ten stocks. The total market capitalization is 608,729.12 crore. (Livemint)
The largest commercial bank of India, the State Bank of India has the total market capitalization of 473,584.52 crore. (MINT_PRINT)
8/11The largest commercial bank of India, the State Bank of India has the total market capitalization of 473,584.52 crore. (MINT_PRINT)
After its bank the Housing Development Financial Corporation is also among top stocks with market capitalization of 445,397.89 crore. (Mint)
9/11After its bank the Housing Development Financial Corporation is also among top stocks with market capitalization of 445,397.89 crore. (Mint)
Bajaj Finance is also ranked eighth on the list with 442,496.12 crore as market capitalization of the company.  (Twitter)
10/11Bajaj Finance is also ranked eighth on the list with 442,496.12 crore as market capitalization of the company.  (Twitter)
The Life Insurance Corporation with total market capitalization of 431,459.72 crore ranks tenth in the top 10 list. (HT)
11/11The Life Insurance Corporation with total market capitalization of 431,459.72 crore ranks tenth in the top 10 list. (HT)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout