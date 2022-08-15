In Pics | India's top 10 stocks by market capitalization 11 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 07:00 AM IST Livemint Indian stock market is the backbone of India's eco... moreIndian stock market is the backbone of India's economy and growth and over the years, the market despite its ups and downs has grown exponentially 1/11Since its independence from British rule, India and its stock markets have come a long way. Trading on the Indian stock exchange began in 1855. In 1875, the Bombay Stock Exchange, now known as the BSE, became Asia's first stock exchange. (MINT_PRINT) 2/11The Reliance stock is the top most stock with the market capitalization of 1,781,192.94 crore. (Livemint) 3/11The stock to TATA consultancy services ranks second in the industry with the market capitalization of 1,244,004.29 crore. (Livemint) 4/11The HDFC bank is also a strong crusader in the market and the total market capitalization of HDFC bank is 825,207.35 crore. (Mint) 5/11The technology giant Infosys is also among the top stocks with total market capitalization of 670,920.64 crore. (HT) 6/11The Hindustan Unilever Limited also has its own space in market with the total market capitalization of 609,765.92 crore. (Mint) 7/11The ICICI bank is the second commercial bank in the top ten stocks. The total market capitalization is 608,729.12 crore. (Livemint) 8/11The largest commercial bank of India, the State Bank of India has the total market capitalization of 473,584.52 crore. (MINT_PRINT) 9/11After its bank the Housing Development Financial Corporation is also among top stocks with market capitalization of 445,397.89 crore. (Mint) 10/11Bajaj Finance is also ranked eighth on the list with 442,496.12 crore as market capitalization of the company. (Twitter) 11/11The Life Insurance Corporation with total market capitalization of 431,459.72 crore ranks tenth in the top 10 list. (HT)