In Pics | India's top 10 stocks by market capitalization

11 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Indian stock market is the backbone of India's economy and growth and over the years, the market despite its ups and downs has grown exponentially

1/11Since its independence from British rule, India and its stock markets have come a long way. Trading on the Indian stock exchange began in 1855. In 1875, the Bombay Stock Exchange, now known as the BSE, became Asia's first stock exchange.

2/11The Reliance stock is the top most stock with the market capitalization of 1,781,192.94 crore.

3/11The stock to TATA consultancy services ranks second in the industry with the market capitalization of 1,244,004.29 crore.

4/11The HDFC bank is also a strong crusader in the market and the total market capitalization of HDFC bank is 825,207.35 crore.

5/11The technology giant Infosys is also among the top stocks with total market capitalization of 670,920.64 crore.

6/11The Hindustan Unilever Limited also has its own space in market with the total market capitalization of 609,765.92 crore.

7/11The ICICI bank is the second commercial bank in the top ten stocks. The total market capitalization is 608,729.12 crore.

8/11The largest commercial bank of India, the State Bank of India has the total market capitalization of 473,584.52 crore.

9/11After its bank the Housing Development Financial Corporation is also among top stocks with market capitalization of 445,397.89 crore.

10/11Bajaj Finance is also ranked eighth on the list with 442,496.12 crore as market capitalization of the company.