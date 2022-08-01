In pics | India shines with six medals at Commonwealth Games 2022 6 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:13 AM IST Livemint India bagged a total of six medals including three... moreIndia bagged a total of six medals including three gold, two silver and one bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham till Day 3. Achinta Sheuli, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Mirabai Chanu are the country's gold medalists, while Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Mahadev Sagar won silver in the CWG 2022. Gururaj Poojary brought bronze medal for India. 1/6Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has clinched the third gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after he heaved 313kg (143kg 170kg) to bag the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday. (AP) 2/6Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday bagged the second gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 by lifting 300 Kg in the men's 67kg category. (Twitter) 3/6Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins India's first Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category. (PTI) 4/6Bindyarani Devi won silver medal in the 55 kg Women's category at the ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022. (Reuters) 5/6India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal for India in the 55 Kg weight category with a total of 248 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022. 6/6Gururaj Poojary wins a bronze medal in the Men's 61 Kg weight category by lifting a total of 269 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022.