In pics | India shines with six medals at Commonwealth Games 2022

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:13 AM IST

Share Via

India bagged a total of six medals including three... moreIndia bagged a total of six medals including three gold, two silver and one bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham till Day 3. Achinta Sheuli, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Mirabai Chanu are the country's gold medalists, while Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Mahadev Sagar won silver in the CWG 2022. Gururaj Poojary brought bronze medal for India.