In Pics | India vs England, 1st Test: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant score centuries; Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer

10 Photos . Updated: 23 Jun 2025, 11:20 PM IST

India vs England, 1st Test: Playing against England at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, India have scored 364 runs in 96 overs in the second innings. India's Kl Rahul and Rishabh Pant emerged as centurions. Here's the Day 4 images.

1/10India the second innings too, India's Rishabh Pant scored 118 runs off 140 deliveries, marking his second ton on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in England's Leeds on Monday. In the first innings, Pant scored 134 runs off 174 deliveries. AP/PTI (AP)

2/10Failed to make a mark in the first innings, India's KL Rahul scored a whopping 137 runs off 247 deliveries in the second innings, while playing against England in the first Test at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (AFP)

3/10India's captain Shubman Gill, who scored 147 runs in the first innings, was bowled out by England's Brydon Carse on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds. AP/PTI (AP)

4/10Like India's captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiwal lost his wicket for 4 runs on day three of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. In the first innings, Jaiswal scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (AFP)

5/10India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 14th five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the 1st Test match against England, at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Sunday. (BCCI) (HT_PRINT)

6/10India's Prasidh Krishna picked up three important wickets on the third day of the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, helping India restrict England at 465. (@BCCI X/ANI Photo) (@BCCI X)

7/10India's Mohammed Siraj also clinched two crucial wickets on the third day of the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, helping India restrict England at 465. AP/PTI(AP06_21_2025_000635A) (AP)

8/10Earlier, England's Ollie Pope scored a massive ton of 106 runs off 137 deliveries, helping the hosts keep the momentum of the game at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (AP)

9/10England's Harry Brook missed his century by just 1 run as he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on Day 3 at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. AP/PTI (AP)