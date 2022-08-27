OPEN APP

In pics: Indian Army's new swarm drones, awaited light tanks

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

The swarm drone systems have been created and prov... more

Swarm Drones being enlisted into the Mechanized Forces, properly embracing the specialty and problematic advancements, will give an edge to Indian Army in gathering future security challenges. (Twitter/ADGPI)
1/5Swarm Drones being enlisted into the Mechanized Forces, properly embracing the specialty and problematic advancements, will give an edge to Indian Army in gathering future security challenges. (Twitter/ADGPI)
Drone swarms will be a force multiplier for commanders as the systems will enable better surveillance, support close reconnaissance of areas of interest and, if required, engage a raft of targets, including the enemy artillery, air defence equipment, command and control centres, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and ammunition and fuel dumps. (Twitter)
2/5Drone swarms will be a force multiplier for commanders as the systems will enable better surveillance, support close reconnaissance of areas of interest and, if required, engage a raft of targets, including the enemy artillery, air defence equipment, command and control centres, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and ammunition and fuel dumps. (Twitter)
The light tank is another key ability upgrade that the military is chasing after, considering that expanded danger perseveres along India's northern lines with China. (Twitter)
3/5The light tank is another key ability upgrade that the military is chasing after, considering that expanded danger perseveres along India's northern lines with China. (Twitter)
For mountain fighting along China line, Indian Army taking a gander at creating 'Zorawar' light tanks (Twitter/ANI digital)
4/5For mountain fighting along China line, Indian Army taking a gander at creating 'Zorawar' light tanks (Twitter/ANI digital)
The future tank has proactively been named Zorawar after nineteenth century Dogra administration ruler Gulab Singh's amazing general, Zorawar Singh. (Twitter/ANI)
5/5The future tank has proactively been named Zorawar after nineteenth century Dogra administration ruler Gulab Singh's amazing general, Zorawar Singh. (Twitter/ANI)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout