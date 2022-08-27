In pics: Indian Army's new swarm drones, awaited light tanks 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:00 PM IST Livemint The swarm drone systems have been created and provided by two Indian new companies to meet a critical military prerequisite and keep warriors out of danger 1/5Swarm Drones being enlisted into the Mechanized Forces, properly embracing the specialty and problematic advancements, will give an edge to Indian Army in gathering future security challenges. < 2/5Drone swarms will be a force multiplier for commanders as the systems will enable better surveillance, support close reconnaissance of areas of interest and, if required, engage a raft of targets, including the enemy artillery, air defence equipment, command and control centres, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and ammunition and fuel dumps. < 3/5The light tank is another key ability upgrade that the military is chasing after, considering that expanded danger perseveres along India's northern lines with China. < 4/5For mountain fighting along China line, Indian Army taking a gander at creating 'Zorawar' light tanks < 5/5The future tank has proactively been named Zorawar after nineteenth century Dogra administration ruler Gulab Singh's amazing general, Zorawar Singh. <