In pics: Indian Army's new swarm drones, awaited light tanks

Updated: 27 Aug 2022

The swarm drone systems have been created and provided by two Indian new companies to meet a critical military prerequisite and keep warriors out of danger

1/5Swarm Drones being enlisted into the Mechanized Forces, properly embracing the specialty and problematic advancements, will give an edge to Indian Army in gathering future security challenges.

2/5Drone swarms will be a force multiplier for commanders as the systems will enable better surveillance, support close reconnaissance of areas of interest and, if required, engage a raft of targets, including the enemy artillery, air defence equipment, command and control centres, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and ammunition and fuel dumps.

3/5The light tank is another key ability upgrade that the military is chasing after, considering that expanded danger perseveres along India's northern lines with China.

4/5For mountain fighting along China line, Indian Army taking a gander at creating 'Zorawar' light tanks