In Pics| Indian Army soldiers complete 213-km trek in 12 days

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM IST

There is no challenge bigger than the indomitable ... moreThere is no challenge bigger than the indomitable spirit of Indian Army soldiers. Taking a leap ahead, a group of 14 Indian Army soldiers went on an expedition through the rugged and unexplored terrain of Ladakh that concluded at Nyora on 19 August