In Pics| Indian Army soldiers complete 213-km trek in 12 days

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM IST Livemint

There is no challenge bigger than the indomitable

A total of 14 Indian Army soldiers of Snow Leopard Brigade, began their trek on 9th August from Rumtse to explore the untouched areas of Ladakh (ANI/Twitter)
Achieving an aim is more about planning than its execution. Indian Army's trekking group carefully formulated the trekking route and planned its execution, before embarking on the 12 day long journey (ANI/Twitter)
The group began its expedition from Rumtse, which was situated at a height of 13,667 feet above sea level (ANI/Twitter)
These men traversed through the snow covered mountains and valleys to challenge their mental and physical stamina and complete their expedition (ANI/Twitter)
Keeping the national flag high, the group of brave Indian Army soldiers made a beautiful formation with the tricolour at Kharlung during their trek (ANI/Twitter)
The high-spirited soldiers faced the harsh weather conditions and spent nights in tents to complete their trek on time (@firefurycorps/Twitter)
After crossing steep hills,rugged terrains and streams, the group completed its trek on 19 August at Nyora which is 14000 feet above sea level (@firefurycorps/Twitter)
