In Pics | Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on western coast

Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on the western coast demonstrated operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy- INS Hansa to undertake 24x7 operations 1/5Over 20 Indian Naval warships,6 submarines & a variety of aircraft participated in combat readiness exercise on western coast. (ANI) 2/5The exercise was intended to demonstrate operational capability and combat readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy, INS Hansa (ANI) 3/5The combat exercise also tested the capability of INS Hansa to undertake 24-hour operations when in need. (ANI) 4/5INS Hansa, India's largest naval airbase, is a naval air station in Goa near Dabolim. The military air base includes a civil enclave known as Dabolim Airport. (ANI) 5/5Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at the welcoming of INS Vikrant during maiden fleet integration operational trials with the Western Fleet on Friday. ( Indian Navy)