In Pics | Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on western coast

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 08:26 PM IST Livemint
  • Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on the western coast demonstrated operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy- INS Hansa to undertake 24x7 operations
Over 20 Indian Naval warships,6 submarines & a variety of aircraft participated in combat readiness exercise on western coast. (ANI)
The exercise was intended to demonstrate operational capability and combat readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy, INS Hansa (ANI)
The combat exercise also tested the capability of INS Hansa to undertake 24-hour operations when in need. (ANI)
INS Hansa, India's largest naval airbase, is a naval air station in Goa near Dabolim. The military air base includes a civil enclave known as Dabolim Airport. (ANI)
Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at the welcoming of INS Vikrant during maiden fleet integration operational trials with the Western Fleet on Friday. ( Indian Navy)
