In Pics | Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on western coast

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 08:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian Navy's combat readiness exercise on the western coast demonstrated operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy- INS Hansa to undertake 24x7 operations

1/5Over 20 Indian Naval warships,6 submarines & a variety of aircraft participated in combat readiness exercise on western coast.
2/5The exercise was intended to demonstrate operational capability and combat readiness of the largest air station of Indian Navy, INS Hansa
3/5The combat exercise also tested the capability of INS Hansa to undertake 24-hour operations when in need.
4/5INS Hansa, India's largest naval airbase, is a naval air station in Goa near Dabolim. The military air base includes a civil enclave known as Dabolim Airport.
5/5Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at the welcoming of INS Vikrant during maiden fleet integration operational trials with the Western Fleet on Friday.